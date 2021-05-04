M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Update

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.89. 5,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.