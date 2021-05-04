Morgan Stanley Sells 89,080 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

HZO stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

