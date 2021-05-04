Morgan Stanley Sells 62,676 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

