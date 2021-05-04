Morgan Stanley Sells 28,768 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.70% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $63.35.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.