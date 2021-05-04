Morgan Stanley Sells 146,784 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,784 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

HMHC stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.