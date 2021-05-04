Morgan Stanley Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

SYF opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $44.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

