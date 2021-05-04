Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,890,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

