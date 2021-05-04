Morgan Stanley Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $478.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $361.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $362.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.78 and its 200 day moving average is $308.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

