Morgan Stanley Has $4.14 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of The Andersons worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

ANDE opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

