Morgan Stanley Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of EPR Properties worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

