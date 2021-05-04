Morgan Stanley Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.69% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.