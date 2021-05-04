Morgan Stanley Boosts Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $28.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of ECHO opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.74 million, a PE ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

