Morgan Stanley Boosts Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $28.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Shares of ECHO opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.74 million, a PE ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.
In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
