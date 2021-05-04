Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 118,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,980. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

