Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. 95,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

