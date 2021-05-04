Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 216 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

