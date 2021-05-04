Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTIS stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 44,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

