Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. 81,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,828. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

