Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,958. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

