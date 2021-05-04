Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,008,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $5,541,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

