Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $258.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

