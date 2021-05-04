Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 7,955 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

