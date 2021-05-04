Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 179.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,020.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $147.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.55. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

