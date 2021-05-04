Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.