Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

