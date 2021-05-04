Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 325.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

