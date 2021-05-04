Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day moving average is $254.16. The company has a market cap of $624.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

