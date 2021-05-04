Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.