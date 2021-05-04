Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 85,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 185,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75.

