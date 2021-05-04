Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.