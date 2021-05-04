Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,400 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $16,900,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -364.36.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $5,020,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,433 shares of company stock worth $28,854,250 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

