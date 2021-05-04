Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $53.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

