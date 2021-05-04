Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.50.

MHK opened at $221.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

