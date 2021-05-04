Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $236.00. The stock traded as high as $227.01 and last traded at $224.53, with a volume of 9379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

