MMOCoin (MMO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $739,112.23 and $85.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

