Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.06% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NSTB opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

