Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,255 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.05% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

ETAC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.