Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

Shares of EQD opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

