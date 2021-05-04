Mizuho Lowers VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VER. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.82.

VER opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,303,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after buying an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after buying an additional 733,869 shares in the last quarter.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

