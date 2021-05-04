MixMarvel (MIX) Market Cap Reaches $29.54 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and $1.59 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00079245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.10 or 0.00860477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.09924079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00044776 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,857,066,233 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.