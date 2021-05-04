MIR COIN (MIR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,578.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 39% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $130,578.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00270283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.01163174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00738180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.33 or 0.99701374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

