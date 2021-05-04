Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $32.41 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Newell Brands worth $32,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

