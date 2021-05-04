Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $23.88 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises approximately 2.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $23,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 249.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

