MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE CMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,688. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

