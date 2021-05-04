Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 246,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $37,838.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $64,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,908 shares of company stock worth $168,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

