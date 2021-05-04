Mettalex (MTLX) Market Cap Tops $10.80 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.62 or 0.00017077 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00066312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00278082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.34 or 0.01175943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00032820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00762473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,226.48 or 0.99826081 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

