MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 381.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $31,220.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,480.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $416.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.51.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

