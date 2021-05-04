Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Down 8.9%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 18,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 529,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 22.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,017 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 162.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

