Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,107,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.