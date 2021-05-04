Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $210,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

