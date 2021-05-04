Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

